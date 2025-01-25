RG Kar tragedy: Another face of junior doctors' movement under Bengal medical council's scanner

Kolkata, Jan 25 After Ashfaqualla Naiya, another face of the movement by the junior doctors' in West Bengal in the case of ghastly rape and murder of a junior woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital here in August last year has come under the scanner of the West Bengal Medical Council.

The junior doctor is Kinjal Nanda, a post-graduate trainee with R.G. Kar. He is described as "a more or less a popular face in the Bengal television serial and advertisement world".

Now his silver screen presence has brought him under the scanner of the West Bengal Medical Council.

However, Kinjal had not been served with any show-cause notice by the council as was done in case of Naiya earlier this month, after the latter was accused by an individual of doing private practice as an ENT expert despite not having the requisite degree on this count.

Instead, sources aware of the development said, the council has sent a communique to R.G. Kar authorities on how Nanda handled his acting and advertising assignments after managing his assignments as a junior doctor with R.G. Kar, considering that the number of annual leaves of a post-graduate trainee is much lesser that the senior doctors.

Copies of the communique from the state medical council have been also forwarded to the state health department of Swastha Bhavan and the state secretariat Nabanna.

The basic question that has been raised in the communique is whether Nanda had taken the no-objection certificate for participating in his acting and advertising assignments.

The second question raised in the communique is whether Nanda has fulfilled the mandatory 80 per cent attendance as a post-graduate trainee at the said hospital.

The third question is on the quantum of stipend raised by Nanda as a post-graduate trainee.

However, till the time of filing of this report, Nanda had claimed to a section of the mediapersons that he is not yet aware of any such communique being sent from the state medical council raising queries about him.

