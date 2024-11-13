RG Kar tragedy: Bengal Guv seeks govt’s response on allegation against former Kolkata Police Commissioner

Kolkata, Nov 13 West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has sought a detailed report from the state government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding recent allegations made by Sanjay Roy, the prime accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a junior doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Roy has accused former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal of orchestrating a conspiracy to falsely implicate him.

In an official statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor's officer on special duty, said that Governor Bose has sought an urgent clarification on the state government’s position concerning these allegations.

“In the light of disturbing news carried by the media on 12.11.2024 in connection with the R.G. Kar alleged rape and murder case, where the key accused Sanjay Roy, after the proceedings in the Sealdah Court on 11.11.2024, has reportedly alleged that he was framed by senior police officers, including former Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal, HG (Honourable Governor) has urged the State Government to look into the matter and inform him the factual position and the State Government’s stand on the allegations at the earliest,” the statement read.

On November 11, while he was being taken away from the special court at the end of the first day of the trial, Sanjay Roy made a sensational claim accusing former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal of being the main conspirator in framing him in the case.

"Vineet Goyal is behind all the conspiracy to frame me falsely in this case. The Deputy Commissioner of the Detective Department was also involved in the conspiracy. Our government also backed them. I was not allowed to speak so far. But today I am taking the names," Roy had said then.

However, the city police from Tuesday made arrangements for a special vehicle to prevent him from interacting with the media.

Instead of the usual prison van with netted windows, Roy was transported in a special vehicle of Kolkata Police with tinted windows, preventing him from speaking to the media as he did on November 11.

