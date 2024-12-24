RG Kar tragedy: Calcutta HC not to act on victim’s parents plea for fresh probe till issues clarified

Kolkata, Dec 24 The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday held that it will not act on the petition for a fresh probe in the ghastly rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in August this year unless certain things in the matter are clarified.

As the petition for a fresh probe, filed by the parents of the victim, came up for hearing at the single-judge bench of Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, he observed that first there is a need for clarification on whether the ongoing probe in the matter by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the matter is monitored by the Supreme Court or not.

The next date of hearing has been scheduled for January 15 next year and by then the petitioners will have to get clarifications either from the apex court or from any division bench of the Calcutta High Court in the matter.

"There is no problem in hearing the matter. But a clarification is required whether the probe is court-monitored or not," Justice Ghosh observed.

On Tuesday, the CBI counsel informed Justice Ghosh’s bench that the probe in the matter by the central agency is being monitored by the apex court of the country. However, the counsel for the petitioners refuted that claim by the CBI counsel.

Thereafter Justice Ghosh asked for the clarifications on this claim and counter-claim either from the Supreme Court or a division bench of Calcutta High Court before further hearing in the matter.

Reacting to the observation of the court on Tuesday, the victim’s father told media persons that he would go as far as possible to get justice for his daughter.

"There might be some delay in the process. But we will be waiting with patience. My only aim is to secure justice for my daughter in whatever way possible," he said.

On December 19, the victim’s parents approached Justice Ghosh’s bench seeking court direction for a fresh probe in the matter. The victim’s parents have claimed that they do not have any faith in the course of the current investigation by the central agency in the matter and hence they want a fresh investigation from the beginning in the matter.

Since the time a special court in Kolkata last week granted default bail to two individuals accused of tampering with the evidence since the CBI was unable to file a supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the day of their arrest, the victim’s parents, as well as the representatives of the state’s medical fraternity, had been accusing the CBI of gross incompetence in the matter.

Those two accused persons were the former principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former SHO of Tala Police Station Abhijit Mondal. Ghosh is still behind bars because of the pending parallel probe by the CBI against him in the case of financial irregularities at R.G. Kar, while Mondal is already out on bail.

The CBI so far has filed only one charge sheet in the case where civic volunteer Sanjay Roy had been identified as the "sole prime accused" in the rape and murder.

Recently, the victim’s parents have also changed their counsel representing them at the Supreme Court.

