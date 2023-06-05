Rice-eating elephant (Arikomban) from Kerala captured in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu wildlife authorities captured wild tusker Arikomban in Chinnaobulapuram village near Cumbum of Theni district on Monday morning. The state's chief wildlife warden confirmed that the elephant is healthy. The task force deployed for 'mission' Arikomban fired two tranquiliser shots to capture the elephant when it strayed into Theni's Poosanampatti area.

The elephant, notorious for its ration shop raids in neighbouring Kerala and love for rice, also damaged an autorickshaw in the town, apart from half a dozen other vehicles. After calls for its relocation intensified, the state forest department ordered its capture on February 21. The original plan was to tame it to be a captive elephant. But this was opposed by animal rights activists, leading to a legal battle. Ultimately, the court ordered the government to collar and release it. Since being released, Arikomban has crossed forest ranges in Kerala and Tamil Nadu multiple times.