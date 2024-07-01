Right turn in education: DU’s alignment for educational excellence with Modi 3.0

New Delhi: As Bharat enters a new era under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term, commonly referred to as Modi 3.0, the education sector stands at the cusp of transformative change.

Delhi University (DU), one of Bharat's premier institutions of higher learning, is at the forefront of this educational revolution under the dynamic leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh. Delhi University is poised to work with the government's vision, contributing significantly to the nation's educational growth and development.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a flagship initiative of the Modi government, represents a paradigm shift in India's approach to education. Prof. Singh has been a vocal advocate for the policy's implementation, recognising its potential to revolutionise the Bharatiya education system.

He has proactively aligned its curriculum and pedagogical approaches with the NEP's core principles. One of the critical aspects of this alignment is the introduction of multidisciplinary and holistic education.

DU has begun restructuring its undergraduate programs to offer greater flexibility and choice to students. The university is moving away from rigid disciplinary boundaries, encouraging students to explore diverse subjects and develop a well-rounded skill set.

This approach resonates with the NEP's emphasis on cultivating critical thinking, creativity, and adaptability among learners.

Furthermore, DU is working on integrating vocational education into its mainstream offerings. This aligns with the government's focus on skill development and employability.

Digital Transformation and Online Learning

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital technologies in education, which aligns well with Modi 3.0's vision of a Digital India. Vice Chancellor Prof. Yogesh Singh has been at the forefront of driving DU's digital transformation, recognising that technology is not just a stopgap measure but a long-term solution for expanding access to quality education.

Under his leadership, DU has significantly enhanced its digital infrastructure, investing in robust learning management systems, online libraries, and virtual laboratories. The university has also effectively trained its faculty to use digital teaching and assessment tools.

This digital push is expected to continue and intensify in the coming years, with plans for more blended learning programs and Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs).

The university's efforts in this direction complement the government's initiatives like SWAYAM (Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds) and the National Digital Library. By leveraging these platforms and contributing resources, DU is poised to play a crucial role in democratising access to higher education, reaching students in remote areas and those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Research and innovation are critical pillars of Modi 3.0's vision for Bharat's growth and global competitiveness. Prof. Singh has prioritised enhancing DU's research output and fostering a culture of innovation within the university. This aligns perfectly with the government's emphasis on developing Bharat as a knowledge superpower.

DU is strengthening its research infrastructure, establishing new centres of excellence, and forging partnerships with industry and international institutions. The university also encourages interdisciplinary research, recognizing that many of the world's most pressing challenges require collaborative solutions from multiple fields of study.

DU is working on creating a more robust ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship to support this research drive. Incubation centres, startup accelerators, and industry-academia collaborations are being scaled up. These initiatives contribute to the government's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) and position DU as a significant player in driving innovation-led growth.

Internationalisation and Global Partnerships

Modi 3.0 envisions Bharat as a Viswa Guru, and education plays a crucial role in this aspiration. Delhi University also recognises the importance of internationalization in enhancing the quality and relevance of education at DU.

Under his guidance, the university is actively pursuing collaborations with leading international institutions, promoting student and faculty exchanges, and working towards attracting more international students to its campus.

While introducing the University’s plan to utilise the nation G20 Presidency for the Internationalisation of Education, Prof. Singh said: “As the nation takes the presidency of the G20, there are several educational activities we would like to present…. We have formed a committee that is deliberating and working towards a plan. We want to showcase our university.”

These efforts align with the government's 'Study in India' initiative, which positions the nation as a preferred destination for higher education. DU's reputation and location in the national capital make it an ideal ambassador for Bharatiya higher education globally.

Moreover, DU is working on internationalizing its curriculum, incorporating global perspectives and best practices. This enhances the quality of teaching and prepares students for the increasingly interconnected global job market.

Skill Development, Employability, and access to Inclusivity

Modi 3.0 focuses on employing Bharatiya youth and using the demographic dividend. The university has made skill development and employability core to its purpose, recognising that education's ultimate objective is to educate students for successful professions and significant contributions to society.

Career services at DU are being revamped, industry links are being strengthened, and internships and practical training are being added. The university is also creating new courses and programs in AI, data science, and sustainable development to meet the government's future-ready skills needs. Student soft skills and entrepreneurial attitudes are also stressed at DU. This comprehensive skill development method supports the government's goal of developing job searchers and creators.

Modi 3.0 and Delhi University prioritise excellent education for everyone. Prof. Singh has advocated for DU's inclusion, making it more accessible to economically disadvantaged, rural, and marginalized students. More scholarships, outreach, and inclusive campus improvements are underway at DU. The institution also uses technology to reach students who cannot attend courses, democratising excellent higher education.

These activities support the Prime Minister's Special Scholarship Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir students and Economically Weaker Sections reservation.

Since education quality relies on teachers, Modi 3.0 and DU have prioritised teacher training and development. Prof. Singh's proactive leadership is improving DU's teacher education programs and faculty professional development.

Technology and experiential learning are being investigated for teacher preparation at the institution. These activities support the government's initiative Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching. DU celebrates and promotes cultural diversity on its campuses as a microcosm of India.

The university's curriculum includes cultural exchange programmes, regional languages, and varied cultural viewpoints. These activities align with the government's 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' and cultural diversity initiatives.

Promoting Indigenous Knowledge and Entrepreneurship in Curriculum

Modi 3.0 has emphasised preserving and promoting Bharatiya's rich cultural and intellectual heritage. Prof. Singh shares this vision and has been working on integrating Indian knowledge systems into DU's curriculum and research initiatives. The university is developing new courses and research programs from ancient Indian texts, philosophies, and scientific traditions.

The Centre for Hindu Studies is correct in its interdisciplinary approach, which recognizes that Hindutva is not merely a religious tradition but a complex cultural, social, and philosophical phenomenon. This helps preserve India's cultural heritage and provides students with alternative perspectives and approaches to modern challenges.

DU's efforts in this direction align with the government's initiatives like the SHODH (Scheme for Higher Education Youth in Apprenticeship and Skills) program and the emphasis on promoting Indian languages in higher education.

In line with Modi 3.0's vision of fostering an entrepreneurial spirit among India's youth, DU emphasides entrepreneurship education and support. The university is expanding its incubation facilities, offering mentorship programs, and integrating entrepreneurship courses into various disciplines. These initiatives complement government schemes like Startup India and Atal Innovation Mission, creating a vibrant startup ecosystem in the country.

As we look towards the future of higher education under Modi 3.0, Delhi University emerges as a key player in realising the government's vision for educational growth and excellence. The alignment between DU's initiatives and the government's priorities is precise, from curriculum reform and digital transformation to research, innovation, and skill development.

However, this alignment is not about mere compliance with government directives. Instead, it represents a shared vision for transforming higher education to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century. DU’s proactive approach to implementing reforms and driving innovation positions it as a model for other institutions to emulate.

As the nation stands at the threshold of what promises to be a transformative era in its educational landscape, the synergy between Delhi University and Modi 3.0's vision offers a promising blueprint for progress. It demonstrates how a premier educational institution can align with national goals while maintaining its academic autonomy and pursuit of excellence.

The success of this alignment will ultimately be measured not just in rankings or research output but in the quality of graduates DU produces and their contributions to Bharat’s growth statistics.

Even VC Prof. Singh often emphasises that the accurate measure of a university's success lies in its ability to create responsible, innovative, and socially conscious citizens who can drive the nation forward.

Thus, this alignment between DU and the Government represents a confluence of vision, resources, and determination to elevate higher education to new heights. It means a sign of catalysing a broader revolution in Bharatiya education, positioning the country as a true leader in the global knowledge economy.

Its success could set the template for a new era of collaboration between higher education institutions and the government, working together to realize the dream of an educated, skilled, and prosperous Bharat.

(Views expressed are personal. Dr. Barthwal teaches in Sri Aurobindo College at Delhi University)

