Rivaba Jadeja wins Gujarat’s Jamnagar seat

BJP's Rivaba Jadeja, who is the wife of Indian cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s, won from the Jamnagar North seat, beating her nearest rival Aam Aadmi Party’s Karsan Karmur by a margin of more than 40, 000 votes, with the party on track for a massive record win in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress’ Bhipendrasinh Jadeja finished third. After 15 rounds of voting, Rivaba Jadeja had won 77,630 votes, while her nearest rival Karshan Karmur of Aam Aadmi Party had polled 31,671 votes, the Election Commission said. The Congress party's Bipendrasinh Jadeja, who happens to be Ravindra Jadeja's brother-in-law, was seen finishing third and had polled 22,180 votes at the time of this update.

Sibling rivalry was at play in Jamnagar North as Ravindra Jadeja batted for his wife Rivaba, while his sister Naynaba Jadeja campaign for the Congress, bringing into limelight this urban constituency where voters, like much of Gujarat, have again backed the ruling party. The constituency had voted for the first time in 2012 after being carved out following delimitation. The Congress won it while the BJP grabbed it in 2017 after then incumbent MLA Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, locally better known as Hakubha, crossed over to the BJP.