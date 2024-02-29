RJD MLA invites Nitish Kumar to join Mahagathbandhan rally in Patna on March 3

Patna, Feb 29 RJD MLA Bhai Virendra on Wednesday verbally invited Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to join the Mahagathbandhan rally scheduled to be held at Patna's Gandhi Maidan on March 3.

Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner in Patna district, was present at the portico of the Bihar Assembly when Nitish Kumar and Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary arrived there.

Before entering the Assembly, Virendra told Nitish Kumar: “Leave NDA and come to the rally of Mahagathbandhan at Gandhi Maidan on March 3. We will wait for you.”

While Nitish Kumar did not react to the remarks, Samrat Choudhary remained silent for a few seconds before telling Virendra, "You share an old relationship with CM Nitish Kumar. So, leave the RJD and join the NDA."

Recently, six MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, including four from the RJD and two from the Congress, had joined the NDA.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, his son Tejashwi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, Left leaders Dipanker Bhattacharya, Sitaram Yechuri, D. Raja and others are expected to be present for the March 3 Mahagathbandhan rally.

