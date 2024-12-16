RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan receives threat calls

Patna, Dec 16 Mukesh Raushan, the RJD MLA from Mahua Assembly constituency, on Monday allegedly received death threats, adding to the tension surrounding the political atmosphere in Bihar.

The threatening calls came from an individual who identified himself as Manish Chaudhary, claiming to be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred on Monday evening and has been reported to the Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The individual, Manish Chaudhary, used WhatsApp to make four life-threatening calls to Mukesh Raushan from the number 7417173317.

During the calls, Chaudhary not only threatened the MLA but also used abusive language, attempting to intimidate him.

He threatened to set Mukesh Raushan's office in the Vaishali district on fire.

These threats come at a sensitive time as the MLA mourns the recent loss of his father. His father was also murdered by criminals recently.

After receiving the threatening calls, Mukesh Raushan immediately reported the incident to Patna SSP Rajiv Mishra.

The SSP has advised the MLA to file a written complaint to initiate a formal investigation into the matter.

Authorities are expected to trace the caller and determine the motive behind the threats.

The MLA was in the news recently as he broke down publicly after RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav hinted at contesting the next Assembly election from the Mahua constituency.

Mukesh Raushan, the current Mahua MLA, has openly expressed his fears about losing his ticket in the next Assembly election.

He has stated his willingness to accept any decision made by the party but also hinted at returning to his medical profession if sidelined in politics.

This incident raises serious concerns about the security of public representatives in Bihar.

Given the rising political and social tensions in the state, such threats not only endanger the lives of individuals but also create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.

Earlier, Purnea's MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav received a number of life-threatening calls and messages even from Pakistan, Nepal, Dubai and Malaysia.

