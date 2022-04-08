RJD takes potshot at NDA for winning 13 seats in Bihar Legislative Council polls

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Friday took a potshot at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for winning 13 seats in the Bihar Legislative Council polls, saying that the number of seats won by NDA was reduced from 23 to 13 seats, while RJD's seats increased from 1 to 6 seats.

Taking to Twitter, RJD further said applauded the party's "strong performance" and attributed the "inclusive policy of RJD" to the party's victory.

"In the Local Bodies Legislative Council elections, NDA was reduced from 23 to 13 seats and RJD increased from 1 to 6 seats. Now this time BJP has won 7, RJD-6, JDU-5, Independent-4, INC-1 and RLJP-1 seat. The party's strong performance was due to the inclusive policy of RJD. RJD has lost 4 seats by a very small margin," RJD tweeted.

The Bihar Legislative Council poll witnessed the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning 13 out of the 24 seats that were being contested.

Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) could only manage six seats. While the independent candidates secured four seats, with Congress only securing one.

Out of the 13 seats won by the NDA, 7 seats were secured by the BJP, 5 from JD(U) and 1 from the RLJP.

The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.

Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat. On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI the remaining one seat. The Congress is going solo and is contesting 16 seats out of 24.

The results of the elections will be announced on April 7.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor