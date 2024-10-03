RJD’s Bihar General Secretary shot at in Munger

Patna, Oct 3 A RJD leader was shot at in Bihar’s Munger district early on Thursday morning and sustained three bullet injuries.

The incident took place when the victim, Pankaj Yadav, a RJD General Secretary in Bihar, was out for a morning walk at the airport ground in Naulakkha locality on the Munger-Jamalpur road.

According to eyewitnesses, two attackers came on a bike and opened fire at him.

Pankaj Yadav sustained three gunshot injuries and collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by passersby where his condition is said to be stable.

Ramcharit Prasad Yadav, the victim’s father named Mithu Yadav and Naman Yadav as the assailants.

“Mithu Yadav came to my house on Wednesday evening and met my son in connection with a criminal case. He was asking for legal help but my son refused to assist him. Hence, he along with his friend Naman Yadav, fired at my son today,” Yadav said.

Rajesh Kumar, the DSP of Sadar reached the crime spot and launched an investigation.

“We have received a complaint naming two persons including Mithu Yadav and we are investigating it,” DSP Kumar said.

The attack on the RJD leader sparked a furore in Bihar’s political circles.

RJD Spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad strongly condemned the attack, criticising the state's deteriorating law and order situation.

Ahmad remarked, "In the name of good governance, everyone is witnessing the lawlessness in Bihar. It is clear that conditions similar to those in Uttar Pradesh are being created here to target Opposition leaders. They are attempting to suppress the voice of Opposition leaders and workers."

On the other hand, the BJP’s Bihar unit spokesperson Niraj Kumar also reacted, calling the incident unfortunate but asserting that action was being taken against criminal elements in the state.

He drew a comparison to Uttar Pradesh's law enforcement under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, stating, "Just like criminals are being targeted in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, Bihar is also cracking down on such elements.”

While defending the Nitish Kumar government Kumar took a jab at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of being irresponsible.

"A large section of people in Bihar are affected by floods, yet Tejashwi Yadav is in Dubai," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor