RJD's Bima Bharti says Pappu Yadav will support her in LS polls from Purnea

Patna, April 1 RJD's Bima Bharti on Monday claimed former MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav will support her in the Lok Sabha election.

"We are prepared to contest the Lok Sabha election from Purnea. Our state president and other senior leaders of the party are supporting me and I will follow the decision of the party. Pappu Yadav is our guardian and he is with us," Bima Bharti told media persons after her meeting with RJD state president Jagadanand Singh at the party’s office in Patna on Monday.

She will likely file her nomination paper on April 3.

Although Bima Bharti is claiming that Pappu Yadav will support her, the Congress leader on Monday urged RJD supremo Lalu Prasad to leave the Purnea seat for his party.

Pappu Yadav is adamant to contest the Lok Sabha election from Purnea and is likely to contest as Independent candidate. The former MP, who recently merged his Jan Adhikar Party in the Congress, said that he will file nomination from Purnea on April 4.

