RJD's Misa Bharti, Fayaz Ahmad to be party's candidate for Rajya Sabha

Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Misa Bharti and Faiyaz Ahmad to be the party's candidates for Rajya Sabha, said RJD.

Both will file their nominations on Friday at 11:30. Before this, both of them took the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from the assembly on Thursday and also deposited the security deposit.

The process of nomination for 11 Rajya Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh started on Tuesday. Voting for this election will be held on 10th June.

( With inputs from ANI )

