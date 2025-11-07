RJD’s tenure marked by crimes and scams: JP Nadda

Patna, Nov 7 BJP president and Union Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday targeted the RJD over “jungle raj” in Bihar, alleging that the opposition party’s earlier rule was marked by lawlessness and scams.

Addressing a rally in Kalyanpur Assembly constituency in East Champaran district, Nadda said, “RJD’s rule was a reign of Jungle Raj and scams. A large number of heinous crime incidents and corruption have taken place in Bihar. That was jungle raj.”

“Do you remember the Shilpi Gautam case? Shilpi's body was found in the car of a close associate of Sadhu Yadav. The police hushed up the case. Furthermore, B.B. Biswas, a Dalit IAS officer, had his wife, mother, sister, and maid raped. This incident dragged on for years, and an RJD leader’s son was involved. In Siwan, Chanda Babu was asked for a ransom of 2 lakh rupees. When Chanda Babu refused to pay, his two sons were burned alive using acid, and his third son was also murdered. The police told Chanda Babu that if he wanted to save his life, he should leave Siwan. That was the status of RJD-ruled Bihar between 1990 to 2005,” Nadda said.

Calling the Assembly polls very important, Nadda said he had spent 20 years of his life in Bihar and had seen both the tragedy and the development of the state.

Listing development claims of the double-engine government, Nadda said 125 units of electricity were now free for consumers.

“There was a time when Bihar only had electricity for two hours a day; today there is a 24-hour power supply,” he said, urging people to install solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme.

“If your house generates more electricity than you consume, the government will buy that electricity from you and you will also earn income,” Nadda said.

He cited expansion of airports and rail assets in the state, saying, “10 years ago, no one cared about Darbhanga airport, but now 26 flights are operational from there. The new international airport in Patna has also been inaugurated. Five new airports are being built. Twenty Vande Bharat trains pass through Bihar, 26 Amrit stations are starting from Bihar, and 98 new railway stations are being constructed,” he said.

He also mentioned the 6-lane highway project linking Raxaul to West Bengal via East Champaran, Sihaul, Samastipur and Banka, for Rs 27,000 crore.

Nadda said the enthusiasm among the crowd was proof that you have decided to form an NDA government on the 14th.

“This election is about moving from the era of lanterns to the era of LEDs. It is about stamping approval on a stable, development-oriented government for Bihar,” he said.

Referring to health schemes, Nadda said that in the past, people would have to sell land to pay for treatment, but today, under Ayushman Yojana, 62 crore people in India are receiving free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Senior citizens above 70 were being given coverage up to Rs 5 lakh annually.

On women’s schemes, he said, “Under the Women’s Employment Scheme, women in Bihar have been given Rs 10,000 each. Elect the NDA government again, and Rs 2 lakh will be sent to the accounts of women, connecting them to self-employment.”

Nadda said 38,000 km of optical fibre had been laid and 8,400 panchayats connected to the internet.

“Today, there are YouTubers in every village analysing politics in their own language. Ten–fifteen years ago, there were 22-hour power cuts in Bihar. Today, there is 24-hour electricity,” he said.

