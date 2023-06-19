RK Puram double murder case: Court sends four accused to 7 days police remand, one to judicial custody

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Delhi's Patiala House court remanded four accused to seven days police remand in a double murder case RK Puram area on Sunday.

The court has remanded one accused in judicial custody for Test Identification Parade (TIP).

Delhi police produced all five accused persons before the court after their arrest in the matter.

Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Yashdeep Chahal remanded the accused namely Arjun, Devdas, Ganesh and Arun to 7 days of police custody till June 26. Kishan has been remanded to judicial custody for TIP.

The investigation Officer (IO) moved an application seeking seven days of custody of four accused persons.

IO submitted that the custodial interrogation of the accused persons is required to recover the weapon used in the alleged offence.

This matter pertains to an incident in which two sisters were allegedly shot dead in Ambedkar Basti in the RK Puram area on Sunday.

The deceased women identified as Pinky (30) and Jyoti (29) were rushed to SJ Hospital but the duo succumbed to injuries, said police further.

Moreover, Delhi police arrested three people hours after two sisters were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under the RK Puram police station area during the early morning hours of Sunday, said police.

According to police, more than two dozen of men reached at victim's residence in Ambedkar Basti during the early morning hours of Sunday, the assailants were looking for the victim's brother named Lalit. Lalit managed to escape and angered by this, the assailants allegedly deliberately shot both my sisters.

Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Delhi said "Two women were shot dead in Ambedkar Basti under R K Puram police station area on Sunday morning. Following the incident we have arrested the men identified as Arjun, Michael and Dev involved in the incident. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway."

Talking to the media persons, the victim's brother Lalit said, "I had gone to collect my money pending with someone, but after not getting it, I returned to home. After some time, more than two dozen assailants came to my house looking for me and started firing indiscriminately. Somehow I managed to escape, angered by this, the assailants deliberately shot both my sisters. One has been shot in the chest while the other in the stomach, both of them died during treatment in the hospital."

Prima facie, the reason behind the shooting seems to be some money settlement issue, however, the exact cause will be ascertained only after a prolonged investigation, said the police official.

Following the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned Delhi's law and order situation.

In a tweet, Kejriwal wrote "Our thoughts are with the families of both women. May their souls rest in peace. The people of Delhi have started feeling very insecure. The people responsible for Delhi's law and order are conspiring to capture the entire Delhi government, instead of fixing the law and order. Today, if Delhi's law and order were under the AAP government instead of LG, then Delhi would have been safest"

Meanwhile, BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari when asked about Kejriwal's comment he said, "I don't want to speak much on this, people who are doing politics on such incidents fail to fulfil their prime responsibilities. Continuous fire incidents are being reported in Delhi which needs to be stopped."

Advising Delhi CM over rising anger-related issues in Delhi, Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal should work over such rising anger-related issues in Delhi." Another BJP leader and MLA from Delhi's Badarpur Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also gave condolence to the victim's family.

