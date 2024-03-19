Pashupati Kumar Paras, the President of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), has tendered his resignation as a Union Minister on Tuesday, March 19. Paras, who was serving as the Minister of Food Processing Industries in the Union Cabinet, submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The RLJP president had announced his intention to contest from the Hajipur constituency, adding that he is waiting for its ally - BJP's list for upcoming Lok Sabha polls. He asked its alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to allot seats to his party members adding if this is not done then doors are open for them.

RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigns as Union Minister. pic.twitter.com/UyoHaLHrl8 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

This comes after growing political developments within the RLJP and its parent party, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). His move follows a series of internal rifts and power struggles within the NDA political circle. The BJP has sealed a seat pact with his estranged nephew, Chirag Paswan, in Bihar.

#WATCH | RLJP President Pashupati Kumar Paras says, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of… pic.twitter.com/XAeMoDpjdV — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

Speaking to the media, Paras said that the NDA alliance had announced the list of 40 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, and the seat-sharing pact has been completed. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the BJP, stating that his party, which has five MPs, has worked with utmost sincerity but has been treated unfairly. However, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi before resigning as Union Minister.

