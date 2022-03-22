Road accident in UP kills 3 medical students, 4th critical

Lucknow, March 22 In a tragic incident, three medical students were killed and one sustained serious injuries when their vehicle collided head on with a truck in Uttar Pradesh's Malihabad.

The victims have been identified as Ayaan Khan, 22, Ashraf Hashmi, 20 and Amaan Ansari 21. The condition of Syed Taha Rizvi, who suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, is stated to be critical.

While Ayaan and Amaan belonged to Rampur, Ashraf was from Kanpur and Taha is a resident of Jankipuram area in Lucknow.

All four were second year MBBS students of a private college in Lucknow.

The students had decided to spend Holi holidays in Ayaan's hometown in Rampur. All the four had left for Lucknow from Rampur on Sunday night as they had to attend their classes from Monday morning.

In the wee hours of Monday when they were on the Hardoi road, their four-wheeler went into a pit. Before its driver could control the vehicle, it went to the other side of the road, colliding with a truck head-on.

According to reports, Ayaan had contacted his family at around 11.30 p.m. on Sunday night, informing them that they were stuck in traffic near Shahjahanpur and would reach Lucknow soon.

According to Station House Officer (SHO), Malihabad, the four-wheeler, belonging to Taha, was reduced to a pulp following the collision.

"The truck driver fled from the spot," said the SHO.

Circle Officer Malihabad, Yogendra Singh said that an FIR was lodged against the truck driver and the truck had been seized.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor