Road Rage in Bengaluru: Delivery Boy Attacked with Helmet After Minor Collision in Mahadevapura Area, CCTV Video Surfaces

Bengaluru road rage: Delivery executive man was brutally assaulted by two people after minor collision in Mahadevpura area on Friday, January 4, 2026. This incident has raised concerns over road safety and the vulnerability of gig economy workers. As per the local and police report, attackers allegedly trashed the delivery worker and struck him on the chest with a helmet, because of which he collapsed.

This road rage has caught on camera, which shows two two-wheelers had a minor collision, after which man was seen arguing the Zepto delivery man. When other people tried to intervene the duo started arguing with them. Authorities are investigating an assault, seeking to identify the attackers and whether traffic violations or personal disputes were contributing factors.

A #Zepto delivery executive was brutally assaulted in #Bengaluru’s #Mahadevpura area on Friday after a minor collision with two individuals on a scooty, raising fresh concerns over road safety and the vulnerability of gig economy workers.



According to police and eyewitness… pic.twitter.com/qXoOpqx8u5 — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 9, 2026

This incident occurs during ongoing discussions about urban delivery safety, where advocates are requesting improved protection and support for delivery personnel facing traffic dangers and hostile encounters.