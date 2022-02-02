Road rage: Three held for shooting as many near Red Fort

New Delhi, Feb 2 Delhi Police has arrested three people in a road rage incident in which three persons were shot at and injured by armed assailants near Red Fort area of north Delhi, an official said here on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Shehzada Farid, Shadaab (who fired shots) and Shahbaaz alias Badshah.

Furnishing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north Delhi) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the firing incident took place between 9-10 p.m. on Monday when one Mohammed Shahid, an automobile spare parts dealer, was returning home after dinner with his wife on a motor-cycle.

When the couple reached Angoori Bagh area, their two-wheeler met with a small collision with another bike after which an argument ensued between both the parties. The complainant Shahid demanded compensation from the other party, however, the argument soon turned violent and the bikers called their associates from Seelampur area.

"After some time 3-4 boys reached on 2 two-wheelers among which one person fired several shots on the public and all fled from the spot," the DCP informed.

Three people, identified as Abid (Shahid's brother), Dilparaz and Aman, were injured during the incident. "All of them are recovering and currently out-of-danger," the official said.

Kalsi said they have recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime along with a mobile phone and two scooties on which the accused came.

Further probe is on and several teams have been deployed to nab other associates of the accused, the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor