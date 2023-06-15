Roads of Ayodhya will resemble Delhi's iconic Rajpath in coming months: UP CM Yogi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday presented ambitious development plans for Ayodhya with ongoing projects worth a staggering Rs 32 thousand crores and said no other city in the country could match the scale of the development initiatives undertaken in Ayodhya.

CM Yogi further stated that "Ayodhya holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people, and even those who were not fortunate enough to be born here desire the opportunity. The people have a strong sense of Lord Ram's presence in their lives, and the construction of the temple will be a manifestation of their devotion and belief."

The CM said that initially there would be difficulties during the development work, but to achieve the big goal, one has to face obstacles.

CM Yogi expressed his vision for the roads of Ayodhya, stating that within the next four to six months, they will resemble the iconic Rajpath in Delhi. The road going from behind Hanuman Garhi near Sugriva Fort to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi is going to be a glorious path in the form of the Bhakti Path. Previously, there were no such wide roads, but now there are ongoing projects to construct Panchkosi, 14 Kosi, Chaurasikosi, new bypass, ring roads, and flyovers. The development programs of hospitals, and education centers are being expanded.

He also added that the aim is to transform Ayodhya into one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Prayagraj, Shravasti, Naimish Tirtha, Kashi, and Kushinagar are being developed. There is no dearth of money for development. For us, Janata Janardan and the state are families. We have stopped looting public money and sign that money is investing that money in development," CM Yogi said.

One of the key milestones is the installation of Ramlala, the idol of Lord Ram, in his own temple after a wait of 500 years. This historic event is scheduled for January and will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enhancing Ayodhya's significance on a global scale.

In addition, the government has also announced plans to develop Ayodhya as a major tourist destination, with the construction of a grand Ram Temple and other infrastructural developments. The main railway station is undergoing extensive development, while railway projects in Surya Kund and Bharatkund are set to commence soon. Ayodhya is also planned to get its very own international airport, expected to be completed within this year. This is expected to boost the local economy and create employment opportunities for the people of Ayodhya.

CM Yogi addressed a public meeting organized at Yogiraj Bharat ji's Taposthali Nandigram, Bharatkund on Thursday on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government. He also extended his wishes for the continued success of PM Modi's tenure, hoping that India would continue to benefit from his guidance and leadership.

CM Yogi expressed that Ayodhya has become a city that every major city aspires to connect with. Ayodhya has transformed into the new Ayodhya. CM Yogi set a target of lighting 21 lakh lamps during the upcoming Deepotsav. He called for the lighting of lamps in every household of Ayodhya, in addition to the Ghats, Math-Temples, Suryakund, and Bharat Kund. The preparations for this should commence from now itself, as it sets the stage for the arrival of Lord Ram in his home next year.

Further, the CM highlighted the growing reputation of India on the global stage and the improved security situation under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He urged the people to participate in the upcoming Yoga Mahotsav, which is scheduled for June 21.

CM Yogi stated that "Under the leadership of PM Modi, New India has gained global recognition and respect. The successful leadership of PM Modi will continue to receive the blessings of the people, leading India to become the world's third-largest economy. This will raise the per capita income and enhance overall connectivity across the nation."

He further emphasized the transformation of improved infrastructure in Ayodhya, made possible by the government's efforts. In the past, the city road and rail networks were poor. However, due to recent development, the journey from Gorakhpur and Lucknow to Ayodhya, which previously took five to six hours, can now be completed in just one hour.

Looking ahead, the construction of the airport in Ayodhya will further enhance connectivity.

After the airport is built, there will be an opportunity to refresh the memory of Tretayug. When Lord Shri Ram would have come to Ayodhya by Pushpak Viman after the victory of Lanka. Today, every resident of Ayodhya will get an opportunity to fly in the country and the world through air travel.

CM Yogi recognised the need of working together with the mayor of Ayodhya. He highlighted the effectiveness of a "double engine" government, wherein the BJP government works together to ensure comprehensive development and public welfare in municipal bodies. This strategy aims to eliminate discrimination and provide basic amenities and development plans to all, from villages to cities.

The CM said that Ayodhya is becoming the most prosperous city and district. He compared it to the ancient 'Tretayug' period, when Ramrajya, an ideal form of government, was accomplished. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Ayodhya today not only embodies the spirit of Ramrajya but also inspires the entire nation.

He highlighted that just six years ago, there was hesitation in uttering the name of Ayodhya. However, under his government's steadfast commitment to the city's development, Ayodhya has witnessed remarkable progress and a renewed sense of pride.

The CM mentioned his recent visit to Surya Kund. He recalled that when he visited there 3-4 years back, it was in a dilapidated condition. But now, it has been transformed, which now serves as a testament to the vision of Ayodhya's development.

He also inquired about the current condition of Surya Kund from the people. He urged the public representatives to organize light and sound shows at 8 pm, allowing the residents to experience the mesmerizing beauty of the area. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of showcasing other sites associated with Lord Ram, such as Guptarghat, to the local community, especially women.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the once-deserted areas associated with Lord Ram's legacy are now shining brightly, symbolizing the transformation of Ayodhya.

He expressed his commitment to making Ayodhya the most beautiful city in the world and developing Bharatkund, similar to the success of Suryakund. The meditation place of Mahatma Bharat will be brought to life with mesmerizing light and sound displays. The pond will be beautified, and efforts will be made to rehabilitate the people residing in the vicinity.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work during a period marked by the successful leadership of PM Modi.

He emphasized the need for a development-oriented government that is committed to public welfare and preserves India's rich heritage.

CM Yogi conveyed his pride in witnessing the realization of dreams under PM Modi's leadership. The construction of the grand temple of Ramlala in Ayodhya, the beautification projects in Mathura-Vrindavan, and the upcoming divine Kumbh in Prayagraj are all testaments to the progress being made.

He urged everyone to cooperate in order to advance India's growth.

He further said that "We all will work together on this. For a successful tenure of 9 years, every worker should go door-to-door to create light and once again in 2024, the BJP government will be formed at the centre under the leadership of PM Modi."

Minister-in-charge of Ayodhya Surya Pratap Shahi, Minister of State Satish Chandra Sharma, MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, MLAs Vedprakash Gupta, Ramchandra Yadav, Dr Amit Singh Chauhan, State President of BJYM and MLC Pranshu in the public meeting Dutt Dwivedi, MLC Hariom Pandey, Padmasen Chowdhary, former MLA Gorakhnath Baba, BJP District President Sanjeev Singh, Metropolitan President Abhishek Mishra and others were present.

