Roadshow & rallies, PM Modi's 4-day campaign schedule in TN

Chennai, April 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu for four days to campaign for NDA candidates.

The Prime Minister will campaign in the state from April 9 - April 10 and April 13 - April 14.

PM Modi will be in Vellore and Chennai on April 9 and will attend roadshows for NDA candidates -- A.C. Shanmugham of Vellore and Tamilsai Soundararajan in Chennai South.

On April 10, the Prime Minister will attend a mega roadshow in The Nilgiris as part of the election campaign of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan.

On the same day, the PM will address a major rally at Coimbatore to campaign for the BJP's Tamil Nadu state president, K.Annamalai, who is in a three-cornered fight in the constituency.

As part of the second round of campaigning, PM Modi will reach Peramballur on April 13. He will address a rally at Peramballur for the NDA candidate, T.R. Paarivendhar.

The Prime Minister will attend a rally on April 14 at Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat where south Indian star, Raadhika Sarathkumar is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Virudhunagar is one of the seats which the BJP has high hopes of winning along with Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli.

