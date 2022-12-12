Rocket Propelled Grenade used in Tarn Taran blast was smuggled from Pakistan: Punjab Police

Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG), which was used in the blast in Punjab's Tarn Taran on Friday, was smuggled from Pakistan, said Punjab Police.

The Punjab police also claimed that they have identified the accused in the blast case after investigation.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said, "Over the course of the investigation in the case, the police have found that the RPG was smuggled from Pakistan."

"Those who executed the RPG attack at Sarhali Police station have been identified," he added.

The Punjab police further claimed that they have "unearthed" the whole case which will be "presented" very soon.

"All minute details will be revealed once the investigation is over. I am saying this with all determination, we have unearthed the whole case, which we will present soon," Gill added.

A low-intensity blast was reported at the Tarn Taran Police Sanjha Kendra in Punjab on Friday, which the police said was a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack. It also said that they have registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) Parkash Singh has been removed from Sarhali Kalan police station and replaced by Sukhbir Singh.

Following the attack, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrived at the Sarhali Kalan police station in Tarn Taran on Saturday evening as the officials had suspected a "terror link" in the incident.

Earlier in the day on December 10, Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan while talking to the reporters, said that some of the suspects have been questioned in the investigation.

However, later in the day, the Khalistani Militant outfit Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) claimed responsibility for the attack.

After taking the stock of the situation, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "An RPG has hit the Police Subidha Centre. An FIR under UAPA has been registered."

"The forensic team has also arrived at the spot. We are connecting all loose ends to reconstruct what happened," he added.

He said that there is a clear indication of a strategy of foreign elements to bleed India through thousand cuts.

"We'll investigate SFJ's claim. We'll investigate all angles and theories. Handlers and operators in Pakistan, elements they're in touch within Europe, North America and their links are being probed so that real perpetrators are arrested soon," he said.

He also appealed to the common people not to be afraid and cooperate with the police to nab the accused. "We will ensure full protection for the people of Punjab, the police stations, and all installations," said the DGP.

( With inputs from ANI )

