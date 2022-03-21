Rohini court IED explosion case: Charge sheet filed by Delhi police

Special Cell of Delhi Police has filed a charge sheet against accused Bharat Bhushan Katariaya in Patiala House Court of Delhi in the case of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion in Rohini Court Complex.

The charge sheet has been filed before Dr Pankaj Sharma, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) of Patiala House Court.

A charge sheet comprising 1,040 pages has been filed in the court in the December 9, 2021, IED blast incident that occurred in the court of Pritu Raj, Metropolitan Magistrate at Rohini Court. Keeping in view the sensitivity, nature of the crime, and importance of the matter, Special Cell, Northern Range, and Special Task Force (STF) were tasked to investigate the incident.

According to the Special Cell, the investigation revealed that accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria knowingly and deliberately placed and triggered an IED using a remote trigger in the Court with the intention to kill his rival Amit Vashisht.

He also endangered the life of other persons present in the court including the Judge, court staff, advocates, and other litigants with his heinous act. During the investigation, sufficient evidence has come on record to establish the culpability of the accused beyond doubt, stated the charge sheet

Accordingly, the case with FIR No. 289/21 under Section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 3 Explosive Substance Act, PS Special Cell, New Delhi was registered by the Special Cell- Northern Range and STF and investigation were taken up.

The charge sheet stated that a team of more than 150 police personnel of all ranks of Special Cell-Northern Range & STF under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ved Parkash under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajiv Ranjan Singh worked on this case using scientific techniques of investigation. Other units of Special Cell also provided crucial assistance to investigating team.

On December 17, 2021, the accused Bharat Bhushan Kataria was arrested in the case after analysis of CCTV footage of more than 150 cameras and interrogating hundreds of people.

Further investigation of the case is underway and after completion of the investigation, a supplementary Charge sheet will be filed in due course, said the special cell.

On December 9, 2021, a low-intensity blast had occurred inside a laptop bag inside courtroom number 102 of Delhi's Rohini Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

