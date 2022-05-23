Rohtak: Famous YouTuber brutally murdered, buried underground

A heartbreaking incident has taken place in Rohtak district of Haryana. The body of a young woman was found buried in the ground at Maham in the district. The young lady has been identified as the famous YouTuber Sangeet alias Divya from Delhi. The girl has been missing for the last 11 days. Relatives had also lodged a complaint that she had been abducted. It is alleged that she was killed in Delhi and later buried at Maham. Meanwhile, the police have taken the body of the girl into custody and kept it in the mortuary of the hospital for postmortem. The relatives of the deceased have also been informed. Meanwhile, police have called an FSL team to the spot after receiving information that the body had been found. After investigation, the team said that the young woman had scars on her head. She was also buried in another place with the intention of killing and disfiguring the body. The dead girl's face was completely scratched. FSL's team has investigated the entire area and collected evidence.

Her body will be autopsied today. Police suspect her two accomplices. Both are currently missing. They are being searched.

