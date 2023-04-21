Rongali Festival day 2: Visual extravaganza showcases ethnical diversity, creativity, entrepreneurship

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 21 : The second day of the Rongali festival, a four-day extravaganza of ethnic diversity, creativity, and entrepreneurship, took place on Friday at the Khanapara Veterinary College Ground in Guwahati.

Shyam Kanu Mahanta, the orgser of Rongali, said, "The festival aims to showcase the rich cultural diversity of Assam and provide a platform for artists and entrepreneurs to showcase their talent. We are delighted to see such a great response from the people of Guwahati, and we hope to continue to celebrate the state's unique culture for years to come."

The festival aims to promote the unique culture of the state and celebrate its diversity through a series of events and activities.

The Literary Adda was one of the highlights of the day, featuring prominent writers such as Anuradha Sharma Pujari, Nilim Kumar, Garima Saikia Garg, Pradyumn Gogoi, Angshuman Bora, Monikuntala Bhattacharya, Pradyumna Goswami, Pradyumna Gogoi and others.

The session saw the authors engage in discussions on various literary topics, including the importance of storytelling, poetry, regional literature, and the challenges faced by writers.

Later in the evening, the musical performances also drew large crowds, with popular bands including Kalyanjit & Folk Brothers, Miri the Band, Sannidhya Bhuyan, and Goldie Sohel with Zubeen Garg making special appearances.

The diverse musical lineup showcased the rich musical heritage of the state and added to the festive spirit of the occasion.

Another highlight of day 2 was the release of poster and song of popular actor and director of the Assamese film industry Jatin Bora's new film Raghav.

The fashion show was another highlight of the day, featuring traditional Assamese attire and designs by Payal Goswami, Emanuel Singson, and Garima Saikia Garg. Zubeen Garg and Ravi Sarma stole the show walking the ramp as showstopper for Garima Saikia Garg.

The fashion show brought to the fore the unique and vibrant fashion of the state and showcased the talent of local designers.

Throughout the day performers from Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal, Mpur, Sikkim presented the rich cultural heritage of the region.

Spectacular dimasa culture was on display too alongwith performance from Hajong, Bodo, Mising community, Mukha bhaona, Bihu performance and many more.

The Rongali festival will continue for two more days, with a range of events and activities planned to celebrate the cultural heritage of Assam.

The participants were thrilled with the response they received, and many were excited to share their unique stories and products with festival-goers.

Yangerla Jamir of Nagaland, a participant at the exhibition and owner of a manufacturing unit in Dimapur said, "We sell our products online as well as through retail counters, and visit exhibitions throughout the country. Our products are small and fast-selling fashion items, and we weave Naga shawls with embroidery which is in great demand."

She added, "We are overwhelmed with the response we received at the Rongali festival and are grateful for the opportunity to showcase our products and connect with new customers."

The 'Vocal for Local' exhibition was a great platform for local entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase their talent and connect with a wider audience. The success of the exhibition demonstrates the growing demand for locally made products and the importance of supporting small businesses in the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor