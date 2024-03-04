RPI President Ramdas Athawale to Meet UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Discuss Minority Representation in Lok Sabha Elections

In a recent statement, RPI President Ramdas Athawale emphasized the importance of representation for minority communities in the Lok Sabha Elections. Athawale highlighted the need for a seat where there is a significant Muslim and Dalit population to ensure their voices are heard in governance. He expressed the party's efforts to secure at least one seat to contribute effectively to the political landscape.

Athawale further mentioned an upcoming meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath to discuss these crucial matters, underlining the party's commitment to advocating for fair representation. Notably, he declared that RPI workers across all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will actively support the BJP and NDA, reaffirming their alliance with the BJP and strong affiliation with the NDA coalition.