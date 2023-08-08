RPS officer put under APO after pic with Monu Manesar goes viral

RPS officer put under APO after pic with Monu Manesar goes viral

Jaipur, Aug 8 Rajasthan government has put a RPS officer under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) reportedly after his picture with accused Monu Manesar, who is currently absconding in murders of Nasir and Junaid in Bharatpur, went vial.

The officer concerned Vipin Sharma was recently appointed as additional DCP.

While the official orders did not quote reasons for the decision, a picture of the officer along with murder accused Monu, is speculated to be the reason.

The picture is believed to be taken before murder of Junaid and Nasir.

