RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 apply online, check details

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the post of Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022. Candidates can check the latest updates on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment drive is to fill 417 vacancies in various disciplines including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Social Science, Maths, and Science.

Vacancy Details for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:

Disciplines wise Sr. Teacher Posts

Sanskrit-91

Hindi-56

English-21

Social Science-120

Maths-47

Science-82

Know how to apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022