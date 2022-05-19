RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022 apply online, check details

May 19, 2022

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released notification for the post of Sr. Teacher (Sanskrit Edu. Dept.) Comp. Exam - 2022. Candidates can check the latest updates on rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment drive is to fill 417 vacancies in various disciplines including Sanskrit, Hindi, English, Social Science, Maths, and Science.

Vacancy Details for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022:  

  • Disciplines wise Sr. Teacher Posts
  • Sanskrit-91
  • Hindi-56
  • English-21
  • Social Science-120
  • Maths-47
  • Science-82

Know how to apply for RPSC Sr. Teacher Recruitment 2022

  • Go to the official website of RPSC  https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Click on the link that reads 'Apply Online'
  • Then fill 'One Time Registration (OTR)' on the recruitment portal. 
  • After OTR, enter the details as asked. 
  • Pay the application fees. 
  • Submit the application form.
