RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Railway Recruitment Board Announces 32,438 Vacancies; Check Dates and Eligibility

The Indian Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a golden opportunity for job seekers. The Railways has issued a short notice for Group-D recruitment, announcing 32,438 vacancies across various departments. Interested candidates can apply online from 23 January 2025 to 22 February 2025. Detailed information will soon be made available on the official RRB website. Vacancies have been announced in multiple departments, including Traffic, Engineering, Mechanical, S&T, and Electrical.

Important Dates

Notification Release Date: 28 December 2024.

Application Start Date: 23 January 2025.

Last Date to Apply: 22 February 2025.

Traffic Department:

Pointsman-B: 5058 posts

Engineering Department:

Track Machine Assistant: 799 posts.

Track Maintainer Grade IV: 13,187 posts.

Assistant Bridge: 301 posts.

Mechanical Department:

Assistant (C&W): 2587 posts.

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel): 420 posts.

Assistant (Workshop): 3077 posts.

Electrical Department:

Assistant TRD: 1381 posts.

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical): 950 posts.

RRB Group D Recruitment Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Class 10 or hold a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) from NCVT.

Age Limit: Candidates should be aged between 18 to 36 years as of 1 July 2025. Age relaxation will be provided as per RRB norms for different categories.

Application Fee

General and OBC Candidates: Rs 500 (Rs 400 will be refunded upon appearing for the Computer-Based Test (CBT)).

SC/ST/EBC/Women/Transgender Candidates: Rs 250 (fully refundable upon appearing for the exam).

Railway Recruitment Process

Computer-Based Test (CBT-1).

Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Document Verification.

Medical Examination.

Exam Pattern for CBT-1:

General Science: 25 questions.

Mathematics: 25 questions.

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions.

General Awareness: 20 questions.