'RRR' director SS Rajamouli, music composer MM Keeravani arrive to rousing reception at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 17 : After taking 'RRR' to its crowning moment at the Oscars, director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keerav on Friday arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad to rapturous applause.

The film's chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu', which set the world grooving to its infectious beats, won the coveted golden statuette for 'Best Original Song' at the 95th Academy Awards.

Singer Kala Bhairava, who lent his locals for 'Naatu Naatu' and also performed at the Oscars, called the award the best moment for all those involved with the film.

"It was the best moment performing live on stage at the Oscars. It was a truly unforgettable moment receiving the award on stage," Kala Bhairava told .

Earlier, on March 15, basking in the success of the 'RRR' at this year's Academy Awards, South superstar and the film's made lead, Jr NTR, expressed his delight over the chartbuster 'Naatu Naatu' winning the coveted golden statuette, saying that seeing music composer MM Keerava and lyricist Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the "best moment" in his life.

On arriving back home in India, Jr NTR said the win could not have been possible without love from the audience and the film industry.

"Seeing MM Keerava and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of 'RRR'. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry," said Jr NTR.

The film's choreographer Prem Rakshith said, "It was the best feeling. It was a big journey. The best feeling after the Oscars was when MM Keerava and Chandrabose hugged me. I am so blessed."

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.

It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event.

The lyrical composition by MM Keerav, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this 'RRR' mass anthem a perfect dance craze.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.

'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film, which collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

