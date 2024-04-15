Rs 25,000 fine slapped on Gurugram mall for violating solid waste management norms

Gurugram, April 15 The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Ardee Mall in Sector 52 for not complying with solid waste management rules.

Joint Commissioner of zone-3 Vijay Yadav and Sanitation Inspector Jitender Kumar, inspecting the area on Sunday, found violations of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 on the part of the mall management.

According to the MCG officials, under the rules, the mall falls under the bulk waste generators category and must dispose of the waste generated from its premises at its level. "During the inspection, it was found that neither the waste generated from the mall was being divided into different categories nor was any system found there for disposal of the waste," an MCG spokesperson said.

The team imposed the Rs 25,000 fine on the mall management on the spot and directed them to make arrangements for waste management as soon as possible.

Under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, all malls, residential areas, industrial units, institutional and commercial establishments, hotels, marriage palaces etc. generating 50 kg or more waste per day are bulk waste generators and have to dispose of the waste at their level. According to an estimate, more than 50 per cent of the daily waste generated in Gurugram comes from bulk waste generators.

If bulk waste generators fulfil their responsibilities, waste management work will accelerate further and our city will become clean, the MCG spokesperson said.

