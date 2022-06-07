Rs 3 crore cash and 133 gold coins found from Satyendra Jain's house

About 2.82 crore cash and a large quantity of gold was seized from Satyendra Jain in ED raid, a minister in Delhi's Kejriwal government. It is said that cash and 133 gold coins were found in the raid. The ED is conducting raids at various places related to Satyendra Jain in money laundering cases.

Satyendra Jain is the Health Minister in the Delhi Government. He is accused of laundering money through hawala operators. The ED today raided places related to him. In it, 3 crore cash has been found from the house near Jain. Satyendra Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in a money laundering case. After the arrest, the ED produced Satyendra Jain in the court where Jain has been remanded in ED custody till June 9.