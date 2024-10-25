Rs ₹10 Lakh Bounty Announced for Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol After Baba Siddique's Murder

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) announced a ₹10 lakh bounty for Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, on Friday, October 25. This announcement follows the Mumbai Crime Branch's revelation that three suspected shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddique had been in contact with Anmol Bishnoi, who is currently in jail.

According to the crime branch, the shooters communicated with Anmol through Snapchat shortly before the shooting.Baba Siddique was attacked outside his son's office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra East, Mumbai. He was quickly taken to Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries hours later. Earlier, Mumbai police issued a lookout circular against him in connection with the firing outside Khan’s residence on April 14 after he claimed responsibility for the incident on social media. Investigations have revealed that the shooters in Baba Siddique’s murder were also in touch with him over Snapchat.

“Anmol Bishnoi along with Goldy Brar handles the empire of Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the US and Canada. He along with few others oversees the crime syndicate with active association of the key executioners and operatives at the ground level in India. This includes executing, conspiring with various gang leaders lodged in jails to threaten and terrorize singers, industrialists, political functionaries and sportspersons etc and to extort money from them, even resorting to eliminations and killings, if they fail to pay up,” said an officer, who did not want to be named.

“The syndicate is spread across the states (and union territories) that include Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar and Jharkhand and recruitment, payments to gang members, supply of weapons etc is managed from abroad, mostly by Anmol, Goldy Brar and few other close aides of Lawrence,” the officer added.