Rs50 lakh cash recovered during police raid in Noida, 3 detained

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [Indai], May 16 : Three persons have been detained after Rs50 lakh cash was recovered from their possession during a search in Noida's Sector 18, officials said on Tuesday.

"Three persons were detained from Noida's Sector 18 and Rs 50 lakh cash along with some Aadhaar cards and fake documents were recovered from their possession," DCP Harish Chandra said.

He said that the recovered cash is said to be hawala money and following the same, a case has been registered and Income Tax Department is also being informed.

"Prosecution has been registered in the matter and the Income Tax Department is also being informed. Deliberation is going on in the matter," DCP Chandra added.

More details awaited.

