RSS, Bajrang Dal should join protests against irregularities in NEET, NET: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal, June 21 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said on Friday that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bajrang Dal should also come forward and join the protest against the alleged irregularities and paper leaks during the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Addressing a gathering of party workers assembled here to protest against the alleged paper leaks, the veteran Congress leader also said that like the RSS workers, those agitating against the irregularities in NEET should also reach out to the people with their messages.

"RSS workers would never hit the streets to face lathi-charge by the police. Instead, they would go from door to door and meet the people," Singh said.

Speaking on the alleged discrepancies in the NEET and NET, Singh demanded justice for the affected students and strict action against those involved in the alleged nexus of paper leaks.

Terming the alleged irregularities in the examinations as "anti-national activities", Singh said the RSS and the Bajrang Dal should also come forward in the interest of the people.

"Lakhs of children have been affected due to the irregularities in NEET and NET and most of them are Hindus. The RSS and Bajrang Dal should also come forward to raise this issue because it is an anti-national act," he said.

Responding to the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government's plan to incorporate the teachings of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna into school and college curriculums in the state, Singh said it would be a good step.

"Lord Ram and Lord Krishna are our ideals and children should be taught about their lives. At the same time, I feel that the ideals of other religions should also be included in our school syllabus," Singh said.

