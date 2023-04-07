RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to address third Seva Samagam in Jaipur today

New Delhi [India], April 7 : Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the third Seva Sangam in Jaipur on Friday, where more than 3000 delegates are expected to participate.

The Seva Sangam will be inaugurated by Bhagwat along with Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal and Balyogi Umesh Nath Maharaj.

Seva Sangam will include 3,000 representatives of more than 800 voluntary service orgzations from 45 provinces and 11 regions of the country, Sewa Bharti general secretary Renu Pathak said at a press conference on Thursday.

Discussions will be held on education, health, self-reliance and social issues in Seva Sangam.

The main and underlying objective of Seva Sangam is to build a harmonious, capable and self-reliant society and a prosperous India by synergizing the collective efforts of voluntary orgzations associated with Seva Bharati, Pathak said.

Along with this, there is also an aim to encourage volunteers, and women and make India well-nourished.

In Seva Sangam, delegates will be motivated through the exhibition of the best work done in education, health, self-reliance and the social sector.

The first Sewa Sangam of Sewa Bharati was orgzed in the year 2010 in Bengaluru. Its motto was 'change' and was attended by 980 delegates.

In the year 2015, the second Seva Sangam was held in New Delhi with the motto 'Samaras Bharat, Samarth Bharat'. Around 3,500 delegates participated in it.

Now, this third Seva Sangam is taking place.

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale, Entrepreneur Narsi Ram Kulariya, All India Executive Member of RSS Suresh Bhaiya Ji Joshi, Co-Sarkaryavah Mukund CR, Founder of Shri Swami Madhavanand Vishwa Shanti Parishad, Vishwaguru Mahamandaleshwar Paramhans Swami Maheshwarananda, Founder of Vishwa Jagrati Mission Acharya Sudhanshu Ji Maharaj, Member of Parliament from Rajsamand Diya Kumari and Entrepreneur Ashok Bagla will be present.

There will be interviews of the best-performing representatives in the field of education, health and self-reliance.

