RSS chief to attend training programme for karyakartas from NE in Tripura

Agartala, May 22 The chief of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Mohan Bhagwat, will be on a six-day visit to Tripura from Thursday where he will attend a series of events, including a training programme for RSS karyakartas from the northeast region.

RSS Sources said on Wednesday that Bhagwat would stay at the Seva Dham in Khayerpur and attend a series of events before departing from the state on May 28.

“A 20-day training programme is going on at Seva Dham since May 18. In all, 154 RSS karyakartas (functionaries) from eight northeastern states are taking part in the training programme,” an RSS functionary told IANS.

Political observers in the region feel that Bhagwat's visit to the northeastern state ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4 is significant, as the RSS is expanding its base in the northeastern states.

There are many non-political outfits associated with the RSS that are active in the region.

Security has been tightened in and around the Seva Dham in view of the RSS chief's visit.

