RSS worker's murder: K'taka HC dismisses plea of accused to transfer case from NIA court

Bengaluru, March 30 The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of the persons accused of killing an RSS worker in 2016 to transfer the case from the NIA special court to the sessions court.

Taking up the petition submitted by the accused persons Irfan Pasha and three others in this regard, the high court bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi passed the order.

The petition also sought the court to drop the charges under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) framed against them. The bench said that there is no scope for the accused persons to challenge the order passed by the lower court in this case.

RSS worker Rudresh was killed in broad daylight at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on October 16, 2016 when he was returning home after attending an RSS event. The brutal murder, wherein the miscreants hit Rudresh from behind with a machete, had created a furore cross the southern state.

The case made national headlines and raised concerns over the growing communal divide in the state.

After investigating the matter, the police had arrested four accused persons. Later, the case was handed over to the NIA by the Central government.

