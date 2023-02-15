RTDC hotels should sell beer to make more money: Rajasthan minister

Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Tuesday said the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation Limited (RTDC) should start selling beer at its hotels in order to make more money to stay afloat.

Addressing an event at the Gangaur Hotel in Jaipur on Tuesday, the minister said the RTDC should start selling beer and alcohol at its hotels in order to offset its losses and function smoothly.

He added that through the liquor trade, the state's transport undertaking would mint so much money that it would lose count of it.

Khachariyawas said every hotel and restaurant in this day and age has to have a bar to attract guests, adding that their businesses will collapse if they don't serve liquor.

"Who will come (to RTDC hotels) if there is no bar?" the minister said.

The minister further proposed that the hotels consider renting out spaces for wedding receptions to boost earnings. He said the hotels would get more bookings if they allowed marriage functions on their premises.

"I am reminded of my sister's wedding reception, which was organised at this very hotel. I was very young at the time and Gangaur was among the state's top hotels. Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was the chief minister then," he added.

"Gangaur was also very popular with tourists when I was a student. Now there are bars everywhere. Hotels dont run if there are no bars. RTDC used to welcome their guests with drinks. RTDC was the first to sell beer at its hotels," the minister added.

He claimed that the tourism undertaking was once known for serving liquor to guests at its hotels, adding that it should start selling liquor at its eshtablishments again. The minister added that it would help the RTDC hotels turn in bigger profits and ensure that they are run smoothly.

"Earlier, you (RTDC) used to sell beer. Now, you need to take the licence back (from the government). I guarantee that after this, there will be no shortage of money," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor