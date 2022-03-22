R'than gang-rape: NCW sends fact-finding team; accused still at large

New Delhi, March 22 The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday said it has sent a fact-finding team to Rajasthan's Dholpur where a 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on gunpoint in front of her children and husband. The persons accused of committing the heinous crime are still at large.

The Commission said its three-member team will meet the victim and her family and will hold a meeting with the concerned SHO, SP and Investigating officer to inquire about the investigation conducted into the matter.

Reportedly, the incident took place on March 15, Tuesday, when the victim along with her husband and children was returning home from the farm. Two unidentified men allegedly stopped and thrashed the couple and the husband was hit with a country-made pistol.

Later, the accused allegedly gang-raped the woman at gunpoint in front of her children.

The NCW had taken cognisance of the reported crime on March 19, Saturday after which its chairperson Rekha Sharma wrote to Director General of Police, Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR against the unknown accused persons and to arrest them at the earliest.

Sharma, in her letter, had sought best medical treatment for the victim and security for the victim and her family. The Commission has also received an interim action taken report from the Rajasthan police stating that FIR has been registered under relevant provisions; however, it was informed that the accused are yet to be arrested.

