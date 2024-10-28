Rules Changing from November 1, 2024: Impacts on Mutual Funds, LPG Prices, Credit Cards, and More

With October ending and November set to begin, significant changes impacting finances will come into effect on November 1. Like each new month, November brings several rule updates (Rule Change From November 1). Key changes include potential adjustments in LPG cylinder prices and revised credit card rules. These updates, among others, are expected to influence household budgets. Here’s a look at the six major changes anticipated this November.

LPG Cylinder Price Update: As is customary on the first of every month, petroleum companies are set to announce revised rates for LPG cylinders on November 1. Consumers are hopeful for a reduction in the price of 14 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which have remained stable for some time.

Meanwhile, commercial LPG cylinders (19 kg) have seen consecutive monthly price hikes since July, despite a decrease earlier in the year. The cumulative increase over the past three months has been Rs 94, with a recent rise of Rs 48.50 in Delhi as of October 1.

ATF and CNG-PNG Rate Revisions: Alongside monthly updates to LPG cylinder prices, fuel companies also adjust rates for aviation turbine fuel (ATF) and CNG-PNG on the first of each month. In recent months, ATF prices have seen a decline, with expectations of further reductions this year. Additionally, significant adjustments in CNG and PNG prices may be anticipated.

SBI Credit Card Changes: From November 1, SBI Card, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, will implement important updates affecting utility bill payments and finance charges for its credit card users. For unsecured SBI credit cards, finance charges will increase to 3.75% per month. Furthermore, payments exceeding Rs 50,000 for electricity, water, LPG, and other utility services will incur an additional 1% fee.

TRAI's New Rules: The telecom sector is set to see changes from November 1 as the government has mandated all telecom operators, including Jio and Airtel, to implement message traceability. Under this directive, telecom companies are instructed to block spam numbers by detecting and filtering spam messages before they reach SIM users.

Bank Holidays for 13 Days: In November, banks across various regions will be closed for 13 days due to festivals, public holidays, and assembly elections. Customers are encouraged to utilize online banking services to complete essential tasks during this period.

Mutual Fund Rules Update: Starting November 1, SEBI is implementing stricter rules to curb insider trading within the mutual fund sector. According to the new regulations, compliance officers must disclose any transactions exceeding Rs 15 lakh made by nominees and their close relatives in the funds managed by asset management companies (AMCs). This measure aims to increase transparency and accountability within the mutual fund industry.