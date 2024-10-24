Rumblings in Shiv Sena-NCP over nomination of candidates

Mumbai, Oct 24 A day after the release of the first list of candidates by Shiv Sena and NCP, the aspirants from both these parties have expressed their displeasure over the decisions taken by their party leadership.

After the NCP announced the nomination of Nirmala Vitekar, who is the mother of party legislator Rajesh Vitekar from Pathari constituency in Parbhani district, Shiv Sena leader Saeed Khan has vowed to contest as an Independent and expressed his anger at Rajesh Vitekar.

“I have been preparing for the Pathari Assembly for the last two years and was also given a word by the party. Also, when Rajesh Vitekar was contesting the Legislative Council elections, I helped him. During that time, Rajesh Vitekar had promised me that he would help me in the Assembly elections. But eventually now he has gone back on his word,” alleged Khan.

Khan announced that he would file his nomination papers on October 29 and added that party office bearers have decided to resign in protest against Nirmala Vitekar’s nomination.

However, Rajesh Vitekar downplayed Khan’s outburst saying, “My mother’s nomination has been decided after a series of dialogues with the people from the NCP.”

A senior Shiv Sena leader said that Khan may not cross the party line after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s intervention.

Disagreements between the NCP and Shiv Sena surfaced in Ambegaon constituency from Pune district after the NCP renominated the minister and seven-term legislator Dilip Walse-Patil.

Shiv Sena’s tribal leader Vijay Adari objected to Walse-Patil’s nomination and announced that he would leave Shiv Sena to protest against the renomination of Walse-Patil by the NCP, which is the Shiv Sena’s ally in the Mahayuti.

Adari argued that the tribal dominated areas from Ambegaon constituency were still neglected and there was a need to pay more attention to expedite the development process.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and NCP nominee from Dindori constituency Narhari Zirwal said although there are two factions of the NCP, Sharad Pawar will bless him for his victory.

“Despite two factions of the NCP, Sharad Pawar will bless me. Dhanraj Mahale has decided to go alone and fill the nomination form. But I am going to request Dhanraj Mahale and I am confident that he will withdraw his nomination”, stated Zirwal before filing his nomination papers on Thursday.

Zirwal’s statement started a political buzz that he might go back to the Sharad Pawar faction after the elections.

