Russia-Ukraine War: Why do Indian students go abroad for medical education? Check out reason

The war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a decisive stage. Millions are leaving Ukraine every day. According to UN figures, more than one million people have fled Ukraine since the war began. A large number of Indian students are leaving the place. About 18,000 Indians live in Ukraine. Most of them have gone for medical education.

Operation Ganga is underway to evacuate Indians from Ukraine. But many Indians are still stranded in Ukraine. Why do so many Indian students go to Ukraine for medical education? Such a question is on everyone's mind. The answer is low fees, a 5-6 year MBBS course in Ukraine costs Rs 35 to 40 lakhs. It also includes the cost of living. In India, management quota seats cost between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 70 lakh. But if you want to practice in India after coming from abroad, you have to take an exam. You cannot get a license without taking this test. It is called the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE). But most of the students from abroad do not pass the exam.

According to the National Board of Examinations, which conducts the FMGE exam, in 2020, 35,774 people from abroad took the exam. Out of them only 5897 students or 16.48 percent passed. If we look at the figures from last 6 years, 1.26 lakh students have appeared for the exam. Out of which 21 thousand students have passed. But the number of students coming from abroad for education is steadily increasing. In 2015, 12,125 students had appeared for the exam. In 2020, 35774 students took the exam. In other words, the number of students studying abroad has increased 3 times in 6 years. The number of students from Ukraine has doubled.

In December 2021, the Ministry of Health stated in the Lok Sabha that there are 596 medical colleges in the country. In which MBBS seats are 88,120. Half of these seats are in private colleges. In the last 7 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased by 174. MBBS seats have been increased by 30982. But 1.5 million students sit for the NEET exam for medical education every year. In 2021, 16.14 lakh students had applied for the NEET exam. Out of which 15.44 lakh students sat for the examination and 8.70 lakh students had passed the examination. Students in the open category need at least 50% marks to qualify for the NEET exam. 40% marks are required for SC / ST and OBC students. Students in PWD category need 45% marks for eligibility.