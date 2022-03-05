Russia vs Ukraine War: Nobody from Indian embassy helped us while crossing border, student shares ordeal

Strong Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine. The Modi government has launched Operation Ganga to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine. However, many students had to face difficulties while returning home. These students have expressed their grief. On their way out of Ukraine, the students revisited how much and what they had to endure.

'The war started on 24th February. We were scared. For two days we were in touch with the Indian Embassy. No one answered the call. We walked 15 kilometers with everything we had. The temperature was minus 10 to 15 degrees in the open for four nights. We were beaten and now the government is holding events as the students have been released, they are taking credit,'said Sachan, an angry student.

Divyanshi, who returned to Delhi from Romania, told a Hindi newspaper about the incident. She had gone to Romania to study medicine in her first year. She also had to suffer on the Romanian border. 'There was a literal commotion at the border. People were moving forward with their feet on my head and shoulders. When we crossed the border into Romania, we met the staff of the Indian embassy, ​​'said Divyanshi. If the government claims that we evacuated the students safely then it is completely false. Free flight from Poland to India is not a evacuation. If the Indian government had helped us to get out of Ukraine, it could have been called evacuation. "People in the country need to know the truth," told Divya.

We did not receive any assistance from the Indian Embassy until we crossed the Romanian border. We were 4,000 students. We spent 4 nights in the snow. The temperature had dropped to minus 10 to 15 degrees. Only four students were allowed to cross the border at a time. There was no embassy official to help us, ”said Divyanshi.