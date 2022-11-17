Saakar Builder owners, relative of Bihar minister, raided by income tax authorities

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches against the promoter and top executives of the Saakaar Builder, sources told ANI.

Raids are going on in Patna and some other places. The promoter of the Saakaar group is a relative of a minister in the Bihar government.

Further details about the raids and the purpose behind them are yet to be known.

( With inputs from ANI )

