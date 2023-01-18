Saansad Khel Mahakumbh: PM Modi urges sportspersons to set targets, achieve new records

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wedneday said that the sporting environment in the country has significantly improved, adding that sportspersons should now scout for new targets to script new records in the field of sports.

Hailing the performances of the country's sportsmen in international tournaments, the Prime Minister remarked that Indian sportspersons performing well in the international arena is only the beginning and said that India has a long way to go in the field of sports.

PM Modi's remarks came while inaugurating the second phase of Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti district, Uttar Pradesh, via video conferencing.

"India gave its best performance in the Olympics and Paralympics till date. India's performance in various tournaments is becoming a topic of discussion. This is only the beginning. We have to travel a long distance. We have to achieve new targets. We have to make numerous new records. Sports is a skill and a nature, sports is a talent and also a commitment," he said.

The Prime Minister lauded the organisation of Khel Mahakumbh and said it would allow local sportspersons to fly.

"I'm an MP from Kashi. Even there, a series of such sports events has begun. By organising such Khel Mahakumbh at several places & organising MP Sports Events, MPs are working to build the future of the new generation," he said.

PM Modi noted that those athletes who perform well at Saansad Khel Mahakumbh are being selected for further training at Sports Authority of India's training centres.

"It'll benefit the country's youth power. In this Mahakumbh, over 40,000 youths are participating," he said.

Underlining the speciality of Khel Mahakumbh, PM Modi said that the daughters are participating in it in large numbers.

"I am confident that the daughters of Basti, Purvanchal, UP and the country will similarly show their strength in national and international competitions," he said.

Recalling India's captain Shafali Verma's performance in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup, the Prime Minister said that such talents live in all parts of the country.

"A few days back we saw how India's captain Shafali Verma gave a terrific performance in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. Shafali hit 5 consecutive fours and hit a six in the last ball of the over, scoring 26 runs in one over. Such talent resides in every corner of India," he said.

The Prime Minister noted the change in people's perspective towards sports from an "extracurricular activity" to a "career option", and said that a better environment has been provided in the country under his government leading to the shift in the people's notion.

"There was a time when the sport was considered an extra-curricular activity. It was considered separate from education, only a mode of passing time. Children were taught the same. So, generation after generation a mindset developed in society that sports aren't that important," Modi said.

"Saansad Khel Mahakumbh like this has a big role in searching and carving sports talent. There was a time when sports was counted as an extracurricular activity. It was considered as a medium of time pass. Children were also told this. Because of this, a mentality was formed generation after generation that sports is not that important and a part of life and the future," he said adding that the country suffered a tremendous loss due to this mentality.

"This mindset caused a big loss to the country. Innumerable youths and unaccountable talent remained away from the field. In the last 8-9 years, the country has left behind this old mindset and worked to create a better environment for sports," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

