Saatvik Green Energy IPO Day 2: Check GMP Rate, Subscription Status and Other Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy Limited open for bidding on Friday, September 19, 2025 and will remain open until September 23, 2025. The solar company has fixed its IPO price band between Rs 442 to Rs 465 per equity share. The company will be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Saatvik Green Energy IPO issue aims to raise Rs 900 core of which Rs 700 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining Rs 200 crore is reserved for offer for sale. The company has raised Rs 269 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its IPO. The company has allotted 57.94 lakh shares at Rs 465 apiece to nine anchor investors, according NDTV Profit.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP

According to portals who track grey market premium, shares of the company are available at a premium of Rs 18 today, forecasting a 4% increased on the listing gain for protentional investors. Market experts said that Saatvik Green Energy IPO fell from Rs 78 to Rs 18 on the weekend, which can be attributed to muted sentiments in the secondary market and tepid subscription status after the end of bidding on day 1.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO Subscription Status

On the first day of bidding, the Saatvik Green Energy IPO public issue had been booked by 0.59 times till 5 pm, the retail portion had been subscribed 0.88 times, whereas its NII segment had been filled 0.67 times. The QIB portion of the book build issue had been subscribed to 0.01 times.

About Saatvik Green Energy

Saatvik Green Energy is a solar photovoltaic module manufacturer that as of June, had an operation capacity of 1.8 GW. The company's solar energy product includes Mono PERC moudles and N-TopCon solar modules that are suitable for various application and sectors.