Sabarimala gold heist case: CPI(M) legislator likely to be called by SIT

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 The Sabarimala gold plating scandal has triggered major political tremors in Kerala, as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) moves closer to questioning former Devaswom Minister and senior CPI(M) legislator Kadakampally Surendran.

The development follows revelations made during the interrogation of arrested former Travancore Devaswom Board president A. Padmakumar, whose testimony has reportedly implicated the former minister.

Padmakumar, who was arrested as the sixth accused in the case on Thursday, claimed that Unnikrishnan Potti, the sponsor behind the gold plating of the Sreekovil's wooden panels and Dwarapalaka sculptures, had initially submitted his sponsorship request to the government, not directly to the Devaswom Board.

He further stated that the file was forwarded to the Board based on government instructions, allegedly with ministerial approval.

SIT sources confirmed that Padmakumar admitted meeting Potti multiple times at Aranmula and the Devaswom Board headquarters and that he had forwarded Potti's application to the Board, citing ministerial consent.

These details, along with records and officer statements seized from the Devaswom Board office, were instrumental in securing Padmakumar's arrest.

Investigators now believe that questioning Kadakampally Surendran is crucial to verify whether governmental involvement existed in what was officially deemed an autonomous Board decision.

While discussions are reportedly underway to issue a notice summoning Kadakampally, the former minister has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

He reiterated that the Devaswom Board operates independently and that neither the minister nor the department has any authority over its structural or financial decisions.

He insisted no related file had ever reached him and urged that conclusions be left to the chargesheet rather than speculation.

Nevertheless, political pressure on the CPI(M) continues to mount, especially ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season and local body elections.

With two former Board presidents already arrested and Padmakumar, a district committee member and close party aide, now in custody, the opposition alleges deeper political involvement.

CPI(M) state secretary M. V. Govindan dismissed suggestions of party embarrassment, stating that only honest individuals are valued, hinting at possible distancing from the accused.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor