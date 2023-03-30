Safdarjung neurosurgeon nabbed by CBI was involved in hit-and-run case that killed 4

New Delhi, March 30 Manish Rawat, the neurosurgeon of Safdarjung Hospital who along with four others was arrested by the CBI on Thursday for his alleged involvement in illegal activities and accepting bribe in exchange for medical advice, was involved in a hit-and-run case in which his Audi allegedly crushed to death four persons, who were travelling by an auto-rickshaw in Ghaziabad in January 2017.

Rawat was later granted bail by a Ghaziabad court in that case after lapes were found in the police probe.

In the present matter, the CBI had lodged a case against Rawat, Avnesh Patel, Manish Sharma, Deepak Khattar (proprietor of Kanishka Surgical, Delhi), and Kuldeep, the five persons arrested on Thursday.

It was alleged that Manish Rawat in conspiracy with others (acting as middlemen), including private persons and the proprietor of a surgical shop in Delhim, was indulging in illegal practices and taking money for giving medical advice and conducting surgery by bypassing the laid down rules with regard to treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital.

Rawat allegedly directed the patients through these middlemen to purchase instruments required for surgery only from the surgical shop of Khattar.

Rawat also allegedly compelled the patients to pay higher rates for the prescribed equipment and take commission from the said shop.

"Bribes of Rs 1,15,000, Rs 55,000 and Rs 30,000 were taken recently from the attendants of the patients of Rawat through middlemen in the bank accounts of other persons. The same was allegedly done at the behest of Rawat," the CBI said.

Rawat was laundering the illegally-earned money through companies managed by a private person.

