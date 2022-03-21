Saffron flag can replace Tricolour in Hindus unite: RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar

RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat on Monday said if Hindus unite, the ‘Bhagwa Dwaj ’(saffron flag) can become the national flag. “Someday, the saffron flag might be our national flag," RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat said.

"It can and should happen if Hindu Samaj comes together," the RSS leader added. "Which flag predated the current Tricolour Flag?" The British flag was previously present. Our country's flag used to be a green star and moon "He continued. "If a majority of people vote in Parliament and Rajya Sabha in favour of changing the National Flag, then the flag can be changed," he explained.

Talking about the Hijab controversy, the leader claimed that students are encouraged by organizations such as the Popular Front of India. He also said that he finds it strange that the Muslim girls are fighting over Hijab while women like Sania Mirza and writer Sara Aboobacker are against it. He also said that the protest by Muslim traders to close shops, against the High Court of Karnataka's decision is an act to incite communal discord.

He also praised Gujarat Government's decision to teach the Bhagawad Gita in classes VI to X, adding that the state government has taken great initiative to implement it in schools as well.