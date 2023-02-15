Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Court directs DCP to depute sufficient police force for security during hearing

Delhi's Rohini Court has directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to depute sufficient police staff in view of the security of witnesses as well as the general public for the hearing of Sagar Dhankar murder case.

The court has also directed to record the statement of the victims and other witnesses in the vulnerable witness room on the next date of the hearing. In this matter, there are 21 accused including Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar.

Additional Sessions judge Shivaji Anand issued the direction after noting the submission of the Incharge of the police post based in court premises and responsible for security arrangements.

The court said, " In view of the submissions of Incharge Police Post Rohini, concerned DCP Rohini is directed to depute sufficient police officials on the next date of hearing in consultation with Incharge Police Post Rohini Court.

The court has also issued directions to the incharge of the vulnerable witness room.

The court said, "In charge of the Vulnerable Witness Room is also directed to make the necessary arrangements on February 20, 2023, at 12:00 Noon for the recording of evidence."

The court has directed to send a copy of this order to the concerned DCP as well as the Incharge of the Vulnerable Witness Room for compliance.

During the hearing, SI Sudeep, Incharge Police Post Rohini Courts appeared and prayed that in the present matter, evidence could be conducted at the Vulnerable Witness Room for security purposes as it is very difficult to produce all the accused persons together in court no. 206 during the recording of evidence due to a lack of police personnel.

He further submitted that additional deployment of police officials will also be required on the next date of hearing to secure the safety of the witnesses as well as public persons.

The statement of prosecution witnesses Amit Kumar and Jai Bhagwan was to be recorded but they moved an application for exemption.

The court has issued summons to prosecution witnesses Jai Bhagwan alias Sonu, Amit Kumar, Ravinder alias Bhinda and Bhagat Singh alias Bhagte for the next date of hearing.

Rohini Court on January 19, directed Delhi police to provide security to victim-witness Amit Kumar in view of the apprehension of his life and the threat extended to him.

The victim alleged that he and his family were being threatened by gangsters that his family will be eliminated if he deposed against them in court.

He along with Sagar Dhankar was beaten up by the accused persons at Chhatrasal Stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. Sagar had succumbed to injuries.

Amit had sought a direction to record his statement through video conferencing (vc) or any other court.

DCP was directed to appoint two armed police personnel with Amit Kumar during visitation to and from the court. His statement would be recorded in the vulnerable witness room at the court complex.

The Court directed, " Considering the threat perception and after hearing all the parties, the Court is of the view that DCP concerned shall take all safety and security measures and arrangement shall be made by at least appointing two armed police officials during the visitation of applicant/witness Amit Kumar from home to Court and after examination from Court to home for recording of his statement at Vulnerable Witness Room at Rohini Court Complex.

It is also directed that DCP concerned shall personally assess the matter regarding the threat perception to witness/victim Amit and if deems necessary can provide additional security to him during his visitation to the Court for deposition or if consider necessary then he can provide security to him even before and after the date of examination of the witness."

It was submitted by advocate Nikita Garg and Paras, counsel for Amit Kumar that the applicant is the victim in the present case who was mercilessly beaten by more than 20 hardened gangsters on the intervening night of 04- 05 May 2021 at Chhatrasal Stadium at Model Town, Delhi.

The counsels further submitted that the applicant was having the apprehension of his life as these gangsters threatened the applicant and his family members by different sources that they will eliminate the applicant and his family if he will give the statement against them.

They also submitted that the applicant/victim and the family members of the applicant are under deep apprehension and hence, requesting for conducting the trial allowing the witness to depose through video conferencing in time bound manner or conducting of trial in any other District Court other than the Rohini Court.

It was submitted that the applicant Amit do not want to depose in Rohini Court even if security provided to him. He can only come to Patiala House Courts or at the Delhi High Court for deposition.

It is a case related to the alleged murder of Junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar. In this matter Olympian wrestler, Sushil Kumar is one of the accused. The case is at the stage of prosecution evidence.

( With inputs from ANI )

